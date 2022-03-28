ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

KNOW ANYTHING? Massive Load Of Concrete Debris Dumped Near Rt. 206 In Sussex County, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqvLG_0erzViNQ00
Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down the person who dumped a massive load of concrete debris near Route 206 in Sussex County. Photo Credit: Andover Township Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down the person who dumped a massive load of concrete debris near Route 206 in Sussex County.

The load was dumped on the shoulder of Brighton Road near Route 206 in Andover Township, local police said in a Sunday afternoon release.

The load appears to consist of “old portions of a wall or facade with a distinct stamped pattern,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Andover Township Police Department at (973) 383-5544.

