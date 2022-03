One would think the leading lady of a Best Picture nominee wouldn’t have to fight her way to appear at the Academy Awards, but you’d be wrong. That’s precisely what Rachel Zelger had to do to get an invite to the Oscars, despite West Side Story, the film that marked her debut, landing seven nominations. But after an outcry when fans found out about the invite snub, there was an about-face, and Rachel Zegler turned up at the 2022 Oscars as a presenter. But, she didn’t let the initial snub slide when she took the stage alongside Jacob Elordi and gave the Academy some shade.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO