Biden proposes $81.7 billion in spending to prepare for future pandemics

By Peter Sullivan
The Hill
 17 hours ago
© Getty Images

President Biden ’s budget proposal released Monday calls for $81.7 billion over five years to prepare for future pandemics, in what would be a major investment in boosting the country’s readiness for future threats.

“While combatting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the United States must catalyze advances in science, technology, and core capabilities to prepare the Nation for the next biological threat and strengthen U.S. and global health security,” the budget states.

However, the president’s budget is only a proposal, and any new funding for pandemic preparedness would require congressional approval.

That has proven to be a challenge, even for money to meet immediate needs for COVID-19, leaving the path for funding for future pandemics decidedly rocky, despite health experts saying it is badly needed.

About $15 billion in funding for vaccines, tests and treatments was stripped out of the government funding bill earlier this month and is stalled amid disputes about how to pay for it, with lawmakers seeking new ways to offset the funds.

The president’s budget calls for $40 billion for the development and manufacturing of vaccines, treatments and tests aimed at future threats.

Another $28 billion would go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for surveillance, lab capacity and the public health workforce.

The National Institutes of Health would get $12.1 billion for research on vaccines and other measures, while the Food and Drug Administration would get $1.6 billion for its labs and information technology.

Previously, the Biden administration put forward a plan in the fall for $65 billion for pandemic preparedness over seven to 10 years, but Congress has not acted on that proposal.

A bipartisan pandemic preparedness measure moving through the Senate does not include major new funding.

The budget also calls for $5 billion for the newly-established Advanced Research Projects for Health (ARPA-H) agency focused on medical research in areas like cancer, which has been a priority for Biden.

Joshua Moore
15h ago

Sooo... In other-words, spending more money on lab leaks to create another pandemic since they didn't get the results they wanted from the last. Got it

Dirk D
14h ago

well I used to think the great reset was a conspiracy theory. however I now believe 100% that it's true. all this money they're spending will eventually make it back in their pockets. There isn't 1 thing this administration has done that has helped Americans. literally everything they've done is to make it tougher on the lower and middle class while these "spending bills" will ultimately help them out after the money is funneled back to them. we are watching the collapse of this country and can't do much about it, except vote local. it all starts locally

Brent HIBBARD
15h ago

What doesn't he think he has spent enough already. That he has to continue to spend more. Soon the value of money will be no good. Thanks to an overspending government

