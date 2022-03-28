ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Brand-New Coffee Shop Open For Business In Norwalk

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qeCMi_0erzVLGp00
A new Italian coffee shop is serving guests in Fairfield County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels

A new Italian coffee shop is serving guests in Fairfield County.

Pausa Caffè in Norwalk held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday, March 6.

The business offers a selection of espresso drinks, along with tea.

Guests can also order desserts and pastries, such as tiramisu, biscotti, and cornetti, a pastry that is made in flavors including plain, cream, chocolate, and Nutella.

The owners also advertise a variety of other products for sale that are imported from Italy, such as pasta, sauce, and cookies.

The coffee shop is located at 9 Main St. in Norwalk.

