LIMA - The winners of the 4-Way Test Essay Contest will present their essays at the Lima Rotary Club at noon today. For the contest, seventh- and eighth-graders in Allen County wrote their thoughts about Rotary’s 4-Way Test, which is one of Rotary’s guiding principles: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

LIMA, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO