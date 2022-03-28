ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf’s new world No 1 Scottie Scheffler SMASHES Tiger Woods’ 25-year-old record after winning WGC Match Play

By David Facey
The US Sun
 19 hours ago
GOLF’S new world No 1 Scottie Scheffler smashed Tiger Woods' 25-year-old record after winning the World Match Play Championship.

But the new golf world No1 insists there will be no extra pressure on him when he tees it up at the Masters next week.

Scottie Scheffler has gone from first PGA win to world No1 in a record 42 days Credit: Getty
Scheffler has beaten previous record holder Tiger Woods by an incredible 210 days Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Scheffler, 25, confirmed himself as the hottest golfer on the planet by making it three wins in his last five starts with his impressive victory at the WMPC.

His 3&2 triumph over 2019 champion Kevin Kisner in the final also saw him end Jon Rahm’s 36-week reign at the top of the rankings.

And Scheffler’s leap from his first PGA Tour win to becoming world No1 took just 42 days.

That’s 210 days quicker than legendary Woods, who previously held the record with 252 days when he topped the golfing world for the first time in 1997.

And it also smashed now-third place David Duval, who claimed the achievement in 532 days.

But Scheffler says it will make no difference to the way he approaches Augusta - just as he refused to be fazed by accusations that he was a ‘bottler’ after failing to close the deal in his first 70 starts on the PGA Tour.

Four runner-up finishes and a couple of third places meant he was constantly being asked: "When are you going to get that first win?" Not any more.

After following up his semi-final win over Dustin Johnson by beating match-play specialist Kisner without losing a single hole, Scheffler grinned: “I guess I'm making up for a little bit of lost time the last few weeks.

“Maybe y'all's expectations of me have changed now, but I don't place too many expectations on myself.

“I just like being out here and competing. I'm fortunate to have the opportunity to do that, and I look forward to doing it as long as I can.

“But to be honest with you, my head is kind of spinning right now. It's been a crazy past couple of months.

“I got my first win in Phoenix, and then I guess this is my third now, and I really don't know how to describe the emotion.

“I've thought about winning this particular tournament ever since I got beat in the final by Billy Horschel last year.

“It left kind of a poor taste in my mouth getting so close and ultimately coming up short. So it felt really good to finish the job this time around.”

Scheffler is just the sixth player to top the world rankings at 25 or younger.

Only Woods and Jordan Spieth have managed to do it in fewer starts as a professional.

But the bookies seem to think he may have peaked too soon.

At 16-1, Scheffler - who has finished just inside the top twenty on both previous visits to Augusta - has SEVEN men ahead of him in the betting, with Rahm installed as the 9-1 favourite.

IN THIS ARTICLE
