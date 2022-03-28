ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not because of chip shortage or a power outage, but the Mercedes-Benz factory in India had to temporarily stop production after a wild leopard wandered in as a surprise visitor

By Sayan Chakravarty
luxurylaunches.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe automotive industry has been facing frequent production stoppages for more than years now. First, it was the rapid spread of Covid-19 infections in 2020 that practically made the entire planet grid to a halt, which was followed by severe supply chain issues and a global chip shortage that continues to...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

UPI News

Leopard wanders into Mercedes-Benz plant in India

March 21 (UPI) -- A Mercedes-Benz plant in India was evacuated and wildlife officials were called in when a leopard wandered into the production facility. Police and Junnar forest officers responded Monday when the leopard was spotted at the Mercedes-Benz plant in the Chakan MIDC area, near Pune. "We had...
CarBuzz.com

9 Cars That Could Soon Be Scrapped In The US

Not every bright idea or product captures the imagination of the buying public and many that do fail to sustain a high level of success over several years. Research shows that nearly half of all new businesses fail within the first five years, and even wildly successful products like the BlackBerry smartphone saw a dramatic fall from grace a few years ago. These unpredictable fluctuations in what people desire spill over into the automotive sphere, too.
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador Production Restarting, 15 Cars Will Be Made

What started off as a possibility is now a certainty. Lamborghini will indeed restart production of the Aventador to replace the 15 examples of the Ultimae that perished on the Felicity Ace. The cargo ship initially caught fire before ending up on the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. It took along with it close to 4,000 high-end vehicles from the Volkswagen Group. Lamborghini had no fewer than 85 cars, most of which were the Urus SUV.
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Huracan, Urus To Get Two Versions Soon As Final ICE-Only Cars

Tucked away in a press release about how 2021 was Lamborghini's best year ever in terms of sales and profitability is news about fresh products. In the coming months, the Huracan and SUV will each get two new versions to "conclude the age of internal combustion engines." That may sound alerting, but the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are referring to the end of the line for ICE-only cars.
MotorTrend Magazine

Mercedes-Benz EQG: Timing Confirmed For Factory G-Wagen EV

We've already seen a concept of what an electric G-Wagen would look like, and it seemed nearly production-ready. If you need more proof that the idea is real for the skeptics, Mercedes has finally confirmed the new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQG is slated for sale in 2024. The confirmation comes from the very top: Mercedes-Benz Chairman Ola Kallenius.
topgear.com

Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4Matic - long-term review

Reflections on four months with the Mercedes S-Class. Elon Musk and I go our separate ways on many things, but I’m with him when it comes to AI as a potential agent of the apocalypse. And it’s not just because I watched Terminator: Salvation the other night (the one with Christian Bale).
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
protocol.com

A powerful earthquake in Japan could extend the chip shortage

A powerful earthquake on Wednesday has disrupted semiconductor production at several manufacturing sites in Japan, threatening to further damage an already fragile supply of chips for autos and memory. The 7.3 quake has disrupted production at memory-maker Kioxia’s plant in Japan, according to industry analyst TrendForce. The K1 factory is...
MotorAuthority

Deus Vayanne electric hypercar set for 2022 New York auto show

An Austrian startup company by the name Deus plans to unveil an electric hypercar in April at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. Deus on Thursday revealed the name of the car as Vayanne, and released new teaser photos. Details are light but both Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering...
WWD

Hey, How Many Cups of Coffee Are in That Sweatshirt?

Click here to read the full article. For those who really just can’t get enough coffee, Rens has a hoodie for you. The Finnish brand that first introduced sneakers made from coffee waste and recycled plastics has now branched out into apparel. The vegan “Elemental” hoodie consists of coffee grounds, recycled plastic and bamboo viscose and includes a complimentary NFT for the first 2,022 pre-order shoppers. What’s the special recipe? Apparently, the hoodie requires 43 cups of coffee grounds, 12.5 post-consumption plastic bottles and 40 percent bamboo viscose.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Rens,...
The Independent

Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from flying helicopter made with boat engine

A villager in China’s Jiangsu province was stopped by the police for attempting to test-fly his home-made helicopter, local reports said.A press release by the local police said that Chen Ruihua, 59, was stopped from testing his aircraft after he was caught with it by the roadside.“We saw him standing there with his helicopter and asked him what he was doing, and we found out that he had been test-flying the aircraft before we spotted him and had done so several times,” a policeman, surnamed Wang, was quoted as saying to the South China Morning Post.Police asked Mr Chen to...
CarBuzz.com

RML's Reborn Ferrari 250 GT Will Be As Reliable As A Toyota

As Ferrari prepares to launch its first-ever SUV, one can't help but wonder if the Italian automaker has lost its way. Whatever you think of so-called super SUVs, there's no doubt that Maranello's prettiest cars were made before many of us were even born. RML Group agrees and decided to do something about it by promising a reborn Ferrari 250 GT SWB with classic styling and modern engineering. That promise came last year, and since then, we've been shown a gorgeous interior and seen the first completed car. But unlike so many other niche companies that will spend millions on bodywork and interior design alone, RML is testing its limited run of restomods as intensely as a mass-market manufacturer might. In fact, this car is being tested more strenuously than something like a Ferrari 296 GTB ever will.
