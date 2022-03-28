ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Tribute to Local Medal of Honor Recipients

By Phil Scoggins
 17 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Folks gathered on the east side of the Columbus Government Center Friday afternoon to honor two local military heroes.

The names of retired Colonel Ralph Puckett and Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe were added to the Medal of Honor monument which rests at the base Government Center steps.

Colonel Puckett, who lives in Columbus, was in attendance along with his wife Jeannie. Colonel Puckett was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Biden last May at the White House, in recognition of his heroic efforts in Korea in 1950.

Seven decades after extraordinary valor in Korea, Georgian Ralph Puckett to receives Medal of Honor

Sergeant First Class Cashe was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in December for his heroic actions in Iraq in 2005.

President Biden on Medal of Honor recipient Alwyn Cashe: ‘A warrior who literally walked through fire for his troops

Cashe was mortally injured while saving eight members of his Fort Benning unit from a burning vehicle.
Cashe’s wife, Tamara, and one of his daughters, Alexis, was at today’s ceremony.

Fort Benning Commander, Major General Patrick Donahoe, praised the soldiers’ heroism on behalf of their country.

“It is that service and that sacrifice that we honor today. It is those names that are on this plaque that forever more will be memorialized their service, their character, and their accomplishments,” said Donahoe.

Second District Congressman Sanford Bishop also praised the Medal of Honor recipients and thanked them and their families for their service to our country.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Congressional Medal of Honor Society to honor local Boy Scouts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Congressional Medal of Honor Society named Columbia Boy Scouts Joseph Diener and Dominic Viet with the Citizen Honors Awards. Diener and Viet, both Boy Scouts from Troop 6 in Columbia, were selected following a national search for individuals and an organization whose service or act of heroism greatly distinguished themselves. The teenagers are being honored The post Congressional Medal of Honor Society to honor local Boy Scouts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
CSU students march in support of Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It has been over a month since Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, and one Columbus State University student is making sure the Columbus community doesn’t forget about those suffering over seas. Saturday morning, Heaven Sanders, a sociology major at CSU, organized a march in downtown Columbus. The group wore blue and yellow […]
COLUMBUS, GA
