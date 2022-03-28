Tribute to Local Medal of Honor Recipients

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Folks gathered on the east side of the Columbus Government Center Friday afternoon to honor two local military heroes.

The names of retired Colonel Ralph Puckett and Sergeant First Class Alwyn Cashe were added to the Medal of Honor monument which rests at the base Government Center steps.

Colonel Puckett, who lives in Columbus, was in attendance along with his wife Jeannie. Colonel Puckett was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Biden last May at the White House, in recognition of his heroic efforts in Korea in 1950.

Sergeant First Class Cashe was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in December for his heroic actions in Iraq in 2005.

Cashe was mortally injured while saving eight members of his Fort Benning unit from a burning vehicle.

Cashe’s wife, Tamara, and one of his daughters, Alexis, was at today’s ceremony.

Fort Benning Commander, Major General Patrick Donahoe, praised the soldiers’ heroism on behalf of their country.

“It is that service and that sacrifice that we honor today. It is those names that are on this plaque that forever more will be memorialized their service, their character, and their accomplishments,” said Donahoe.

Second District Congressman Sanford Bishop also praised the Medal of Honor recipients and thanked them and their families for their service to our country.





























