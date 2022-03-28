ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

VIDEO: 85-year-old attacked in front of California home

By Gayle Ong, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vl7XM_0erzUFrq00

DALY CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Security camera video shows an 85-year-old being attacked right in front of his home in Daly City, California.

Salomon Hernandez was working on his front lawn when he was attacked by the stranger.

Congressman claims people in DC have invited him to orgy, done cocaine in front of him

“I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why,” Hernandez said. “He come around and he kicked me and he ran …”

Surveillance video captured the incident around 5:30 p.m. Friday at his house.

“He could have broken his hip, ribs or worse, his head,” said Hernandez’s daughter, Diana Cruz.

Cruz called 911.

“Everybody saw the video, how the person just came and hit him really hard and then ran away,” Cruz said. “Why we don’t know if it’s a hate crime? Is it a hate crime against elderly?”

Daly City Police are investigating. A spokesperson with the department said officers have gone door to door throughout the neighborhood trying to find additional video of the suspect.

What consequences will Smith face after Chris Rock slap?

Hernandez suffered injuries to his arms, back, and knee.

He said a similar incident happened to him in 2020 when he was attacked outside his home.

“I don’t know why. That’s what I want to know. Who is this guy? Why did he want to put me in bed for the rest of my life,” Hernandez said.

The family is asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video to contact police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Suspect in fatal shoving of 87-year-old woman hid at LI parents’ home after attack: prosecutors

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daly City, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Daly City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

61-year-old woman attacked, robbed in Hamden parking lot

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) – A 61-year-old woman was robbed in the Hamden Plaza parking lot on 2100 Dixwell Avenue. The attack happened earlier today, November 1, at around 5p.m. She was knocked down to the ground from behind and her pocketbook was forcibly grabbed from her. The woman had...
HAMDEN, CT
KEYT

Man, two 17-year-olds arrested in fatal California shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A 24-year-old man and two 17-year-olds were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose “lifeless” body was dumped from a car in an alley outside a bar in Northern California. Investigators believe the victim was accidentally shot inside the car when a friend or acquaintance opened fire after an altercation with another group late Friday outside the Dirty Bar in Santa Rosa. The 24-year-old victim, who was not immediately named, died at a hospital. Police ay an officer who pulled the suspects over spotted fresh blood inside the car and made the arrests.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Las Cruces Sun-News

84-year-old Las Cruces woman hospitalized after dog attack

LAS CRUCES - An 84-year-old woman was taken to an El Paso hospital Wednesday evening after police say she was mauled by two dogs. Frank Torres, a Las Cruces Police Department Detective, said that the woman was attacked on the 1200 block of 2nd Street sometime before 7 p.m. Torres said the woman suffered severe bites in both arms during the attack.
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
WRDW-TV

65-year-old woman fatally shot in front of her apartment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting Thursday night left a 65-year-old woman dead in front of her Augusta apartment. On Thursday at 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 2400 block of Damascus Road, the Singleton Apartments, to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found Shirley Bush had...
AUGUSTA, GA
NBC San Diego

Video Allegedly Catches Parolee Kicking Open Front Door of Vista Home

A 33-year-old parolee was caught on surveillance video and eventually arrested for allegedly kicking open the front door of a home in Vista and entering the residence, authorities said Saturday. "The homeowner was not at home at the time, but saw via their Ring camera system, a man kick open...
VISTA, CA
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Security Camera#Streaming Video#Police
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Terrifying Kangaroo Attack Leaves 3-Year-Old Girl With Head Wounds

A three-year old girl suffered significant lacerations and head wounds after a "terrifying" kangaroo attack in the New South Wales northern tablelands. The girl was then airlifted to a hospital in Newcastle and is currently getting treatment. The Guardian reported that the girl suffered significant lacerations to her head, back...
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WTKR

23-year-old soldier dies during training incident in California

A Fort Hood soldier has died during a training incident in California. Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr was 23 years old when died at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin on Thursday. A statement from Fort Hood says Meitl was participating in the brigade’s collective training at NTC over...
FORT HOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder guilty of murdering toddler after meeting mother on dating site

An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police confirm missing runaway teen found

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police department has confirmed that Keyanna Sylvester a runaway missing teen has been found. Sylvester has been found in Mississippi where she was suspected to have gone off to. Mobile Police thanks everyone for their help finding Sylvester.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy