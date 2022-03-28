ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Mom Boss Cristi Adamkosky: Designer, realtor and restaurateur

By Monica Day
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wnd0Z_0erzTnid00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This month’s “Mom Boss” is a designer, realtor and restaurateur helping her husband run six Barrel and Boar locations.

Cristi Adamkosky also spent many years working as a nurse while raising her four children. It was a lot to balance, especially in the beginning. By the age of 21, Cristi was the mother of three including a set of twins.

“I had to give myself a lot of grace, and I think as moms we can get judgmental of ourselves,” Cristi told us. “Did I make mistakes? Sure. As my 50-year-old self, can I go back and do something different than my 21-year-old self would probably appreciate? Maybe. But you don’t know what you don’t know until you know it.”

Mom Boss Michele Cuthbert: A culture of supporting mothers at Baker Creative

Now Cristi is also trying to encourage her children to give themselves grace as our first “grand mom boss.”

“I think is really important and I don’t think we do that enough,” said Cristi. “Especially with social media the way it is now I’m so grateful I didn’t have that then.”

Cristi reminds all her kids that what you see online isn’t always the whole story and you control what you see.

“It’s not always real right. You get snippets of people’s life and not what really real,” said Cristi. “They’re not going to show you the times when they’re anxious and having a meltdown right they’re going to show the times when they have it all together on social media. And I think we compare a lot I think they were failing and that’s not really true.”

Her advice: step away if it’s causing you anxiety and focus on the happiness of your children.

To see how Cristi approached those first years of motherhood versus motherhood now, watch our full story. For how she finds balance in a very busy world, watch our rapid fire questions

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WKRC

Local creamy whip to offer free cones Wednesday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - You know it's spring when all the ice cream stands and creamy whips begin opening up in Cincinnati. Putz's will open up for the season on March 28. To make sure it's ready, it'll be testing its ice cream machines and giving out free cones on Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtor#Maternity#Restaurateur#Wcmh#Baker Creative
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities […]
DAYTON, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk man, granddaughter, find rare seashell

Bobby Martin, of Norwalk, and granddaughter Alice Burger, 6, of Lancaster, Ohio, found a junonia on Feb. 26 at the South Seas Island Resort on Captiva. Sadie Burger reported the two worked together as a team; her daughter on the hunt with her swim goggles, while grandpa did the diving, she told the Sanibel-Captiva Islander.
NORWALK, OH
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Portsmouth Daily Times

25 public indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the January term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on March 11 and returned 25 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. CHARLES B. COPLEY, 46. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. COREY J....
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
Jake Wells

A Local Business Selling Soap Is Transforming Lives In Ohio

Bars of soapPhoto by Auriela Bouris (Creative Commons) When you think of soap, you don't typically think of lives being changed. But that's exactly what Hope Soap is doing. The owner of Hope Soap is Nathan Walden. Nathan once struggled with a skin issue called dermatitis. After years of doctors appointments, testing, and medication, he decided to create his own remedy.
NBC4 Columbus

CCS employees fired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus aide with Columbus City Schools has been accused of injuring a special needs student during an incident last fall. https://nbc4i.co/3uqCzEs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio sues window company for leaving customers in the cold

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owner of a window company alleging that she accepted money from 89 consumers from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana for windows that were never delivered or poorly installed, and failed to provide refunds. The lawsuit, filed recently in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, contends that Tara Curles, as operator […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy