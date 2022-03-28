ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press
yourcentralvalley.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator. Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week Ahead

Click here to read the full article. Store closures could point to continuing shifts in consumer behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Distribution Center Burns DownRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Adds Delivery Partner, Ganni Taps NewStoreWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
morningbrew.com

Walmart wants to add 50K new workers by the end of April

Hiring may be tough right now, but Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is up for the challenge. By the end of April, the company wants to add 50,000 workers to its existing fleet of 1.6 million US employees. The move comes after the retailer already hired 5,500 pharmacists and...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Business
State
Florida State
City
Fresno, CA
State
Arkansas State
MedicalXpress

Denmark mulls cigarette sale ban for next generations

Denmark unveiled plans on Tuesday to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free, and is considering banning the sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products to anyone born after 2010. "Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products", Health Minister...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOXBusiness

Helmets sold at Walmart stores nationwide recalled over injury hazard

Tens of thousands of bike helmets sold exclusively at Walmart are being recalled due to a head injury risk, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Sakar International recalled the 89,000 Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets because they "do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets," the recall notice said.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugstore#Cigarette Smoking#Tobacco Products#Ap#Wall Street Journal#Cvs Health#Aetna#Walmart Inc
marketplace.org

Apple enables some users to store IDs in their digital wallets

A fully digital wallet might be getting closer. Apple users in Arizona can now store their driver’s licenses on their phones and the company says the capability is coming soon to more states. People should still carry their physical ID as the feature is rolled out, Apple warned; the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times Leader

WB Twp. businesses facing fines for cigarettes sales

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Three township businesses have been cited and are facing fines after a compliance check conducted by township police found them selling tobacco products to minors. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the compliance check came about after the department received a number of complaints from...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy