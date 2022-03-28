ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
SFGate
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator. Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing...

www.sfgate.com

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart Sues BJ's Wholesale Claiming It Stole Self-Checkout Technology

Walmart and its big-box warehouse subsidiary Sam's Club accused rival retailer BJ's Wholesale Club in a lawsuit filed Tuesday of stealing technology that powers a popular self-checkout option in the Sam's Club mobile app. In the lawsuit, Walmart claims BJ's launched a self-checkout feature in its mobile app that's nearly...
RETAIL
Alissa Rose

Walmart could increase prices on several items

As we all know, items like groceries are becoming more expensive due to inflation; everything from food and clothing to gas is significantly more costly than a year ago. According to the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, prices increased 7.9% in February compared to the previous year. Since January 1982, this is the largest annualized increase in CPI inflation.
MarketWatch

Walmart to hire 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

Costco's (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report business has always been about driving people to its warehouses. The membership-based chain resisted efforts to even sell things on its website, well after Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report had become a major player and even long after Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report made digital sales a priority.
RETAIL
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Here's How Walmart, Target and Amazon Plan to Deal With Price Increases

It's not rocket science to make the inference that rising inflation is hurting American consumers, especially in poorer households. The headline consumer price index for the month of February was estimated to have risen 7.9% from last year, up from the 7.5% pace in January and the fastest in four decades, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated.
RETAIL
pymnts

Today in Retail: H&M Sells Competing Brands on Its Website; UK Online Grocery Shopping Market Well Ahead of US

Today in retail, the roller-coaster ride continues for Warby Parker’s stock, while relationship commerce is helping brands reduce their customer acquisition costs. Plus, Williams-Sonoma is reimagining its stores to appeal to omnichannel shoppers. Shoppers are showing the power of the pocketbook by rebuffing efforts by some apparel retailers and...
RETAIL
SFGate

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT
Thrillist

Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled

PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News. The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage. Because the inadequately sealed products have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

Walmart announces plans to hire 50,000 workers by end of April

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart on Wednesday announced plans to hire about 50,000 more employees nationwide by the end of April. According to CNN, the Arkansas-based supermarket chain – which is the country’s largest retailer – said in a news release that it is seeking associates to fill positions in “stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Wave 3

Walmart shoppers upset as Louisville store scheduled to close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Walmart is expected to close by April 22. The store is located near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood at 7100 Raggard Road. Brian Little, Communications Director for Walmart in the Eastern U.S. said the decision was not easy. He said it was based on several factors, including the store’s past and current financial performance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Denmark to ban sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 2010

Denmark’s Ministry of Health has announced plans to ban the sale of cigarettes and nicotine products to anyone born after 2010.In a press conference on Tuesday 15 March, health minister Magnus Heunicke said the policy change would prevent the next generation from smoking any form of tobacco, AFP reports. “Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products.“If necessary, we are ready to ban sales to this generation [born in 2010] by gradually raising the purchase age limit,” Heunicke said.Under current laws in Demark, people under the age of 18...
EUROPE
MedicalXpress

Denmark mulls cigarette sale ban for next generations

Denmark unveiled plans on Tuesday to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free, and is considering banning the sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products to anyone born after 2010. "Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products", Health Minister...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Mashed

Why TikTok Roasted Walmart's 'Steak Locks'

Efforts of shopkeepers to prevent their goods being stolen are surely effective at reducing crime. As well as common techniques such as reorganizing stores, installing warning signs, and training staff, The Guardian reports that retailers will also hire security guards, reinforce glass, and keep certain products out of view. A...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

