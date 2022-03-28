Solo crash in Concord takes down power line

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Investigators released a surveillance video photo Saturday morning, hoping to locate a suspect who robbed a Lakeville Highway gas station. Petaluma police said officers were dispatched to USA Gas on Lakeville Highway to investigate a reported robbery at approximately 10:46 p.m. Friday. A store employee told police that a male adult entered the store and approached the cash register. The suspect then ordered the employee to open the cash register where he stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left shortly thereafter on foot toward Casa Grande Road. During the incident, the suspect told the employee that he had gun. The suspect was described as a black male adult approximately 30 years old, wearing a dark hooded jacket and a gold/red 49ers facemask. Anyone with information related to this case, including the identity of the suspect was encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372, or utilize ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO