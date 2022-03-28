ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

New mixed-use development, and potential dance space, coming to Old Town North

By Vernon Miles
alxnow.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJust caddy corner to where an office building is getting a new restaurant space, another developer is coming forward with plans to redevelop 901 N Pitt Street into an eight-story mixed-use building. At an April 7 meeting (Item 9), the Planning Commission is scheduled to review the development’s development...

www.alxnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Current Publishing

Cityscape: ‘Smart, vibrant’ Fishers comes to life through mixed-use developments

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness often calls Fishers a “smart, vibrant, entrepreneurial city,” and city leaders are working to further cultivate those qualities. “The type of development that we’ve found is great at creating a sense of place and providing amenities with housing is mixed use is the way to go,” said Megan Baumgartner, director of economic and community development for Fishers.
FISHERS, IN
Washingtonian.com

New Condominiums are Now Selling in Old Town North

The highly-anticipated new condominium community Towngate North recently opened for sales in Alexandria, VA. Comprised of two distinguished buildings off Slaters Lane, Towngate North offers 81 new condominiums for buyers to choose from, with a selection of 1-,2- and 3-bedroom layouts priced from the mid $400’s to $2.5M. Delivery of the homes is slated to begin by the end of 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Herald-Journal

Mixed-use apartment complex coming to downtown Logan

Logan city’s plans for development in the downtown area are well under way with more demolitions clearing the way for growth. The northeast corner of 300 South and 100 West recently had residential and commercial buildings demolished to open up the space for a new mixed-use apartment complex and bistro— a project titled Renewal, run by Triiio Group, LLC.
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Art Space#Affordable Housing#Mixed Use Development#The Planning Commission#The Oliver Carr Company#Carr Holdings Ii Llc#Un
yankodesign.com

This prefabricated steel structure is a multipurpose communal hub that can be flat packed like IKEA furniture

The Hithe is a prefabricated, demountable structure located in London’s Rotherhithe community designed to support local businesses while bridging the city’s communities with modern changes. Meaningful social infrastructure typically challenges the existing schema of neighborhoods while providing innovative solutions to modern problems like urbanization and climate change. These...
ARCHITECTURE
Bham Now

Get the latest on Maxus Construction’s mixed-use $50M+ development in Pelham

Canopy Park Apartments are coming in hot! Read on for the construction timeline of the mixed-use development, as well as an inside look at the Birmingham-based company spearheading the project, Maxus Construction. Maxus Construction’s mixed-use development will bring something new & exciting to Pelham. Remember waaaay back in 2019...
Wichita Eagle

This Old Town gallery is looking for a new space. And everything is on sale before move

Four years after relocating from Douglas to Commerce Street, Old Town mainstay Sandbar Trading is again looking for a new home. “The building has sold, and we had a long-term lease but the current owner was such a nice guy that he wanted to buy us out of our lease, so we allowed him to do that,” said Richard Gottsponer, who owns the gallery with his wife, Julie.
WICHITA, KS
WSOC Charlotte

Major mixed-use development in Steele Creek area approved by city

CHARLOTTE — A massive swath of land in Steele Creek is ready for development following Charlotte City Council’s unanimous approval Tuesday of its rezoning petition. Local developer Childress Klein filed the rezoning petition in March 2021. It plans to develop 1.2 million square feet of medical and office space, including a potential community hospital by Novant Health.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy