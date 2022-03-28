ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Shows Up In USA Colors

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are mere weeks away from Opening Day of the 2022 MLB Season and not one of the 162 games will be cancelled after both the owners and the MLBPA came to agreements earlier this month. Nike, the official jersey outfitter of the...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Burgundy” Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” Releases Tomorrow In The U.S.

Back in October 2021, reliable sneaker leakers delivered a first-look at the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire,” a colorway that nods to the infamous “ban” the NBA placed on a particular swoosh-branded shoe that Michael Jordan wore in 1984. Although initial reception of the style wasn’t the most positive, it’s turned around, with old and new collectors alike praising NIKE, Inc.’s new spin on a decades-old story.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike LeBron 19 Doernbecher

Officially unveiled in late February at a special virtual event, the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2022 was finally introduced to the public, boasting six unique designs created by child-patients of OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. The LeBron 19, seen here via official images, was designed by 14-year-old Sam David Phelps; an avid fan of hoops, Sam David dreams of playing for the U.S. men’s wheelchair basketball team and continues to sharpen his game playing for the Portland WheelBlazers.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2

Social Status is not only ushering in the current wave of Air Max Penny retro models, but they’re also running point for the sequel – the Air Penny 2. Heralded as high as the original model, the Air Penny 2 featured one of wildest designs of the mid-late 1990s, but that was the norm for Penny Hardaway as he was often used as a platform for Nike to boast Eric Avar’s most daring designs. It was a flawless continuation of that introductory model, eluding the sophomore slump thanks to the continued on with the help of Lil’ Penny. In fact, the Air Penny 2 was one of the most popular models of that ’96-’97 season as it marked a significant moment in Penny’s career – the post-Shaq era. Orlando was Penny’s show for good, and the future for the point guard was bright and magical.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

Blue Tinted Cushions Support This Nike Vapormax Plus

There’s nothing quite like the good ol’ red, white, and blue, as it dresses everything from the US flag to the tri-color of Bomb Pops. It’s even appearing atop a Vapormax Plus, which is likely a part of Nike’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration. Though typically...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 13 “University Blue” Releasing In December 2022

The Air Jordan 13, one of the 10 top-selling sneakers of 2021, is looking to make the list again in 2022. That’ll be achieved with the help of some attractive Retro releases like the upcoming Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol”, the Jordan 13 “Court Purple” from earlier this year, and this upcoming December release of the Air Jordan 13 “University Blue”.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Mint Foam”

First teased in late October 2021, the women’s Air Jordan 6 “Mint Foam” finally releases on March 8th. At a quick glance, the retro offering opts for a predominantly “colorless” ensemble, but closer inspection reveals color-blocking reminiscent of the “Pure Platinum/Gym Red” colorway from 2017. Material exposed at the toe box and at the base’s profiles indulge in a cool grey tone that complements the “White” synthetic leather that makes up most of the Jordans‘ upper. Titular “Mint Foam,” then, animates the added component to the protruding heel clip, as well as a majority of the detailing found throughout the midsole. Air Max units forgo any spring-friendly flair, but Jumpman logos on the sock-liner and outsole sport the color proudly.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Max#Mlbpa#The Hall Of Fame#Air Griffey#Mariners#All American#Usa#Nike Com
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” Returns On March 22nd

After the reveal of the now indefinitely-postponed Travis Scott collaborations and the uniquely modified SP versions that saw tribal patterns and added buckles, Nike is now ready to usher in the Air Trainer 1 in its most original and recognizable form. Designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, the Air Trainer...
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Concord”

Unveiled many months prior by respected sneaker leakers, the Air Jordan 5 “Concord” is currently slated to drop this Summer, joining both the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” and Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.” And whereas these are OG colorways, the “Concord” is much less familiar, though it does borrow design cues from beloved classics.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Pre-Day Is Ready For Earth Day 2022

Although the Swoosh is prepping for Air Max Day 2022, it also has its sights on Earth Day, as suggested by a newly-surfaced Nike Air Max Pre-Day. Predominantly clad in varying shades of light brown, the mesh and suede proposition indulges in rich green flair across its profile swooshes, Air Max unit and outsole. At a glance, the old school design doesn’t have much of a connection to the April 22nd holiday, but a look at the pair’s sock-liners reveals an aerial image of land covered in greenery. The silhouette may be part of a larger collection honoring Earth Day, but even if it isn’t, it’s sure to compel countless consumers to add it to their footwear rotation ahead of summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Shoe Surgeon Pays Homage To The Late Virgil Abloh With These Legacy AJ1s

Virgil Abloh, through his work both at Off-White and Louis Vuitton, has made an ever-fixed mark on the world of fashion. And while some may still criticize the designer’s creations and methods, no one can deny that he poured his blood, sweat, and tears into making every collection a success.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the adidas YEEZY 700 V3 "Mono Safflower"

Following word of the return of the “Safflower” colorway, we are now learning about the sequel to the look, the. According to a mock-up from YEEZY MAFIA, the sequel look features tan/yellow Primeknit uppers accented by translucent off white cages. The cages this time around also feature bright orange glow-in-the-dark details. Additional detailing comes in the form of contrasting sockliners, tongues and laces. Finishing up the design of the shoe are EVA foam midsoles paired with gum rubber outsoles segments.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Appears In A Multi-Colored Array

Over the last decade, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from being almost exclusively ridiculed to helping Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker design become one of the most covetable ones on the market. Although savvy and casual consumers alike gravitate towards original-reminiscent colorways, they’ve also come to enjoy some of the mid-top model’s experimental offerings.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kimora Lee Simmons Goes Sporty-Casual in ‘Pulp Fiction’ Shirt, Stretch Pants and Nike Air Max Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kimora Lee Simmons shows how to go casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday in chic style. Simmons elected to keep it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist. She completed everything with white Nike...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One “Aura” Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Black And Royal Colors Outfit The Nike Air Huarache

The Nike Air Huarache has gone on to become one of Tinker Hatfield’s more ubiquitous designs. A year removed from its special 30th anniversary, the pair continues to be part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the scuba gear-inspired silhouette emerged in a black, royal blue, grey...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Another Experimental Nike Air Max 90 Appears Ahead of Air Max Day 2022

While not celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to help popularize the brand’s revolutionary Air Max technology, which debuted 35 years ago. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a kid’s offering featuring a greyscale color palette and multiple profile swooshes. Akin to...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy