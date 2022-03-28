ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plantronics And HP? Why POLY Shares Are Soaring

Plantronics Inc POLY is trading significantly higher Monday after HP Inc HPQ announced it will acquire the company. HP entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the...

#Poly#Headsets#Enterprise Value#Plantronics And Hp#Plantronics Inc Poly#Hp Inc Hpq
