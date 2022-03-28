ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Former Law Clerk Speaks Out About Her Experience With Harassment

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of The Jabot, I speak with Aliza Shatzman, a family law attorney in Washington, D.C. and a former law clerk, about a topic she’s unfortunately all too familiar with — judicial harassment....

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Law.com

'Opposing Counsel Referred to Me as Honey': Women in Law Speak Out

Female attorneys are speaking out against discrimination in their field. Past circuit court judge Sarah Zabel doesn't believe male lawyers are intimated per se by female lawyers. Attorney Kenyetta Alexander expressed how the opposing counsel relayed misleading information before the day of a hearing.
POLITICS
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

Ketanji Brown Jackson's dreadlocks are changing the face of American justice

When President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be America’s next Supreme Court justice — delivering on a campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the nation’s highest court — he explained that the government and our courts “haven’t looked like America.” As Jackson begins her confirmation hearings Monday, she is already changing the appearance of justice in the country.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Independent

An 11-year-old Texas trans activist pens letter to state legislators: ‘I’m afraid I’ll be taken from my mom’

When Texas legislators considered a pair of bills to criminalise gender-affirming care for transgender children last year, Kai Shappley, then 10 years old, told a roomful of officials that “it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist”.Her powerful testimony to the state’s Senate Committee on State Affairs in 2021 went viral.Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive warning that gender-affirming care could come with “criminal penalties” after state Attorney General Ken Paxton declared puberty-suppressing drugs and other medically accepted treatments for transgender...
POLITICS
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Clerk#House#Lgbtqia
ValleyCentral

Melissa Lucio appeals to Texas Pardon Board, Governor for clemency

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Attorneys of Melissa Lucio have submitted an application for clemency to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles Tuesday. The 53-year-old Harlingen woman was arrested in 2007. Convicted of capital murder in 2008 after being found guilty of beating her two-year-old daughter to death. Melissa Lucio […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Daily Mail

New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Isis bride’ says GOP congressman ‘broke me first’ after affair ends his reelection campaign

A day after a Republican congressman dramatically ended his reelection campaign, citing an affair he’d had with the widow of an Isis commander, that widow has spoken out.“FYI, Van Taylor broke me first, and he knows that,” Tania Joya wrote in a cryptic Facebook post. She also added the hashtag “#VanSlayer.”Rep Van Taylor, who represents Texas’ 3rd District in Congress, dropped his reelection bid on Wednesday after narrowly failing to win a majority in the Republican primary. Mr Taylor won 49 per cent of the vote, requiring a run-off election with his opponents.Just before the primary, the right-wing news site...
U.S. POLITICS
KOLR10 News

Several states file lawsuit against Biden Administration over watching parents with kids in public schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is participating in a 14-state effort to make President Biden turn over records related to the Biden Administration’s efforts to stop parents speaking out against indoctrination in public schools. “Parents of public school children have a right to be involved in the education process and must not be silenced,” said […]
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy