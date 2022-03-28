ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's Doctor: Obesity linked to implications on pregnancy, routine gynecological care

Cover picture for the articleThe link between obesity and gynecological health can have many implications on pregnancy and routine gynecological care. This can include irregular periods, fertility issues and...

AHA News

Mammograms may help predict heart disease stroke risk in women after menopause

Routine mammograms used to screen for breast cancer also could help identify postmenopausal women at higher risk for heart attacks or strokes, a new study suggests. Researchers found that breast arterial calcification, which commonly appears as white spots on breast images and indicates a buildup of calcium in the arteries, is associated with an increased risk for developing cardiovascular disease. The findings published Tuesday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.
OAKLAND, CA
MedicalXpress

An obesity treatment for women only?

University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have identified a potential way to battle the health effects of obesity and type 2 diabetes in women after discovering an important factor that could determine how their bodies use and store fat. Based on their new discovery, the researchers, led by Associate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Hormone#Fertility#Mercy Medical Center
WBUR

Two women share what it's like living with endometriosis

A year ago today, Boston University student Yaël Krinsky headed into surgery. After a decade of doctor's appointments and tests, she thought she had found what was causing her constant gastrointestinal pain. Or at least she hoped. As she prepared for the operation, she told her doctor that she...
BOSTON, MA
verywellhealth.com

Signs That You May Need a Colonoscopy

A colonoscopy is a procedure in which a long, flexible instrument with a tiny video camera is inserted into the rectum to view inside the colon (large intestine). The test helps determine the causes of various gastrointestinal problems. A colonoscopy is also performed to screen for colon cancer and precancerous lesions.
CANCER
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
womenworking.com

9 Diseases of the Muscles and Bones Women Need to Know

The musculoskeletal system is made up of the body’s bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, and cartilage. As explained by Cleveland Clinic, each part of the system works together to support your body’s weight and help you move. When faced with injuries, disease, or aging, parts of the musculoskeletal...
CLEVELAND, OH
MedicalXpress

Mammograms may provide clues about women's risk for cardiovascular disease

Routine mammograms may provide key insights for cardiovascular disease. Detection of breast arterial calcifications on breast mammograms was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women, according to new research published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association journal. This finding may be useful to help determine women's risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the study authors.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify gene mutations linked to pregnancy sickness

Most women experience nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, but a condition known as hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), which affects up to 2% of pregnant women, causes nausea and vomiting so severe that it can lead to starvation, nutrient deficiency and problems with fetal development. HG can be passed down in families and most women who experience it in one pregnancy will have a recurrence in additional pregnancies. HG has long been poorly understood and therefore undertreated, putting women with the condition at an increased risk of pregnancy termination, suicidal ideation and even death.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wbaltv.com

Woman's Doctor: Frequent heartburn can be symptom of GERD

If you have frequent heartburn, it could be a symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease, commonly known as "GERD." With GERD, stomach acid frequently flows back into the esophagus, the tube connecting your mouth and stomach. It can cause heartburn, regurgitation, disease or complications like ulcer in the esophagus. Dr. Patrick...
BALTIMORE, MD
scitechdaily.com

Heart Attack Survivors Less Likely To Develop Parkinson’s Disease

People who have had a heart attack are at increased risk of stroke and vascular dementia; however, a new study found they may be less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. A large, nationwide study in Denmark found that the risk of Parkinson’s disease was moderately lower among people who have had a heart attack than among the general population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study: COVID-19 vaccination yields reactions similar to those of general population in nursing mothers and their infants

Nursing mothers who received COVID-19 mRNA vaccination experienced adverse events similar to those reported by the general population. COVID-19 vaccination is considered to be safe for nursing mothers and their breastfed infants, according to a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Breastfeeding Medicine. Dolores Sabina Romero Ramírez, University Hospital Nuestra...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC 29 News

UVA Health has new findings on obesity and pregnancy chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA Health study says women who are obese and struggling to become pregnant may have been following the wrong advice. Research suggests that there are no fertility benefits to losing weight. In a study of just under 400 women with obesity and unexplained fertility, researchers found weight loss did not lead to a better chance at pregnancy than just increasing activity without weight loss.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

