Woman's Doctor: Obesity linked to implications on pregnancy, routine gynecological care

Most women experience nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, but a condition known as hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), which affects up to 2% of pregnant women, causes nausea and vomiting so severe that it can lead to starvation, nutrient deficiency and problems with fetal development. HG can be passed down in families and most women who experience it in one pregnancy will have a recurrence in additional pregnancies. HG has long been poorly understood and therefore undertreated, putting women with the condition at an increased risk of pregnancy termination, suicidal ideation and even death.

