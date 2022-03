The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for more ways to upgrade their offense after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The money they saved gives them lots of options. After signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal, they are snagging one of Tom Brady’s weapons away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing running back Ronald Jones to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO