ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal transfer pursuit of Marcus Rashford SLAMMED by ex-Chelsea striker who says Man Utd ace is ‘not clinical’

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 19 hours ago

MARCUS RASHFORD is not clinical enough to lead the line for Arsenal, according to former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino.

The Red Devils forward is reportedly being eyed up by the Gunners as they look for a new star forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPe2K_0erzSU4l00
Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford Credit: Getty

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had his Arsenal contract ripped up in January as he was allowed to move to Barcelona.

And both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah look set to depart at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

This would leave Mikel Arteta dreadfully short in the centre forward area.

But while Rashford has been linked with a move to the Emirates, Cascarino does not feel he is the right fit.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: "It’s a terrific club but I’m not sure if Marcus is a solution to Arsenal because Marcus is not clinical.

"He doesn’t particularly lead the line well and that’s one of the two traits you need if you’re going to play on an Arteta team."

He added: "Lacazette keeps the ball, moves it and the little intricate touches that he does enables Martinelli, Saka, then Smith-Rowe, they can all play together.

"They can all play in little triangles and I don’t think that’s Marcus’s strength. Marcus is running behind players.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

“You need a centre forward who’s gonna face the play, you can’t be running away from it if they want to build.

"They’ve got intricate players who use neat and tidy passes to each other, so I don’t quite see it.

"He’s had times of showing what he’s capable of and I’ve always felt he’s better coming in off the left. He looks more dangerous

"To be a natural striker… you have to be very, very clinical. You have to punish.

"If you’re going to a club like Arsenal and they’re looking to progress and be a Champions League team you have to be clinical in front of goal."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ2KS_0erzSU4l00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfLyR_0erzSU4l00

Reports emerged earlier this month stating that Rashford was considering his future at Old Trafford.

He has scored just five goals in 26 appearances for Man Utd this season and Gareth Southgate recently dropped him for the March friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Moses, Tielemans, Winks, Dybala, Haaland, Pogba

Arsenal are preparing an offer for Manchester United's 24-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford. (Mirror) The Premier League has blocked an attempt by Burnley to sign Nigeria winger Victor Moses, 31, from Russian club Spartak Moscow. (Sky Sports) Everton will sell England-international striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, with Arsenal and West...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Eddie Nketiah
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Barcelona#Chelsea#Red Devils
Daily Mail

Sky Sports 'hope to tie Graeme Souness down to a new contract with pundit, 68, well favoured' - after he lost big name colleagues including Soccer Saturday fans' favourite Jeff Stelling and other stars in recent years

Sky Sports are reportedly looking to extend Graeme Souness's contract working as one of their famed pundits. Souness has been one of Sky's main punditry stars especially for Premier League football for well over a decade but his future had been unclear following a recent shift towards a more diverse and younger panel across Sky Sports' programming.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
The Independent

Wayne Rooney reveals ambition to become Manchester United manager

Wayne Rooney has revealed his main motivation behind going into management was to one day take charge of Manchester United. Rooney has remained committed to Derby County during their financial turmoil and Championship relegation battle, and admitted he turned down an interview at Everton as it might impact his chances of one day returning to Old Trafford. “The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I got offered the job interview for the Everton job,” Rooney told The Sun. “I want to be Manchester United manager. I know I am not ready now but I have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Harry Maguire: Gareth Southgate defends Manchester United captain's selection in England squad

Gareth Southgate has defended his selection of Harry Maguire in the England squad for this month’s friendlies, insisting the defender "can play at the highest level". The 29-year-old Manchester United captain has come under criticism for his club performances this season, with some questioning whether he deserved a place in the England squad for the matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
366K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy