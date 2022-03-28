Dollywood temporarily closes ride after deadly Florida accident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood officials said they are closing a ride at the Pigeon Forge theme park as a precaution after a teen died Thursday on a similar ride in Orlando, Florida .

A Dollywood spokesman said their ride named ‘Drop Line’ was made by the same manufacturer as the ‘Orlando Free Fall’ and they are closing it out of an abundance of caution.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the park said.

“Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer.” Dollywood

It is unclear when Drop Line will reopen at this time.

