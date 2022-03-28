ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country artist Lee Brice to perform at Coliseum

By Shwetha Sundarrajan
 20 hours ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Grammy nominated country singer Lee Brice is coming to Fort Wayne at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on June 17 as part of his Label Me Proud Tour.

Supporting acts include “Holy Water” singer Michael Ray and Tim Montana.

Fans can purchase tickets on April 1 starting at 10 a.m. at the Live Nation website . Pre sale tickets go on sale on March 29 at 10 a.m.

