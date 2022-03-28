ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed, man in critical condition after a wrong-way collision in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

A woman lost her life and a man was left in critical condition after a wrong-way collision Sunday morning in San Antonio.

As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to S. Flores and E. Dickinson Avenue just after midnight on reports of a head-on crash with an entrapment [...]

March 28, 2022

KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KFOX 14

31-year-old man dies following head-on crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 31-year-old man died following a crash on Montana Avenue near Marr Street in central El Paso on Monday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said Diego Escalante was traveling west on Montana and veered into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on...
EL PASO, TX
Mix 93.1

Driver Of Red Truck Blown Around By Texas Tornado To Receive New Truck

I'm sure you've seen the viral video by now of the central Texas tornado tossing around that red pickup truck during Monday night's storms. The viral video shows the tornado flipping the truck onto its side, spinning it around, and then flipping it back on its wheels, and then the driver just driving off. Well if you haven't, you can watch it now.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSAT 12

Commercial truck driver killed on I-10 in Boerne

SAN ANTONIO – A commercial truck driver was killed on Interstate 10 in Boerne on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified by the Boerne Police Department as Jeremy McGee, 48, of Kerrville. “At this time, it is believed McGee was outside of his truck for unknown reasons when he...
BOERNE, TX
The Daily South

Chevy Donating New Truck to Texas Teen in Viral Tornado Video

The story behind the viral video of the red pickup truck being thrown around like a rag doll by a tornado that tore through Texas this week just keeps getting better. Storm chaser Brian Emfinger's footage from Eglin of a Chevy Silverado being flipped over onto its right side, spun 360 degrees, and then put upright again and then simply driving away down U.S. Highway 290 immediately captivated the internet.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

SAPD: Man shot twice in West Side home, police seek woman’s ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man was shot twice at his West Side home by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during an altercation about property, San Antonio police said. Officers were called just after 1 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Jean Street, not far from South Hamilton Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on rural Central Texas road identified

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jason Dudik, 41, of Penelope, as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck Sunday morning. DPS Troopers responded to the crash on FM-2114 near CR-3231, northeast of Penelope, at about 2 a.m. on March 20. Dudik, riding...
WACO, TX
