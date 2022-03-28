ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Bar license suspended during shooting investigation

By Andie Bernhardt, Isaac Taylor, Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 17 hours ago

UPDATE (12:25 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 28, 2022): A Huntington bar’s liquor license has been suspended at the request of the Huntington Police Department.

“During the past two weekends, there have been shootings that have occurred in the immediate area outside the Premier Pub & Grill, located in the 1500 block of 4 th Avenue,” Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said. “Now, four victims who have either been patrons of Premier or were waiting in line to enter the establishment have been struck by gunfire.”

“I live just a few blocks from it,” said Huntington resident, Hannah Black. “To think that students walk by, through there everyday, it’s quite scary.”

“The latest shooting on Saturday, March 26, escalated the need to request that the ABCA suspend Premier’s license for the sake of the public’s safety and to allow detectives to thoroughly investigate these incidents, Colder said. “We truly appreciate the ABCA’s assistance and coordination in this matter.”

The pub is near Marshall University’s campus and sees heavy foot traffic from students, making some students question their safety.

“It definitely makes me think twice about coming up here and going out, especially in the evenings late at night,” said Marshall Student, Samantha Kinnear. “Even during the day there’s safety concerns.”

The university says safety is their number one priority, saying “We are always concerned about our surrounding community and are actively engaged in dialogue with the City of Huntington and others to discuss solutions to these situations. “

UPDATE (10:54 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 28, 2022): According to Gig Robinson, the spokesperson for the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, Premier Pub & Grill’s license will be suspended while an investigation is conducted.

“Commission ABCA and Commissioner Fred Wooton suspended that license yesterday evening in interest of public safety issuing a cooling-off period,” said Robinson. “This will allow the investigation to continue as the West Virginia ABCA does work with the HTN police department.”

The cooling period is subject to change based on the investigation.

UPDATE (12:48 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022): New information regarding the shooting that took place on Mar. 26, 2022, in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue has been released.

Bryan Chambers, Communications Director with the City of Huntington, says that Huntington police responded to the 1500 block of 4th avenue at around 11:30 p.m. for a shots-fired call.

He says when they got there, they found that a man and a woman had been shot while waiting to enter the Premier Pub and Grill. The man was shot in the leg and the woman was shot in the abdomen.

They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition.

Officials from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration say they have been in contact with the Huntington Police Department about the operational status of the Premier Pub and Grill and an investigation will determine if administrative action at the state level will be taken.

This incident is under investigation.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There was a shooting on 4th Avenue in Huntington that injured two. This is in the same area as the shooting on Mar. 20, 2022 .

Cabell County dispatchers say that the call came in around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022. They say there were two victims as a result of the shooting.

They say that the Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

