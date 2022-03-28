ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Chastain used her Oscars speech to support the LGBTQ+ community

Cover picture for the articleJessica Chastain won the best actress Oscar on Sunday night for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and used the moment to highlight an issue close to the heart of the woman she portrayed. Chastain took up the mantle of Tammy Faye Bakker Messner, the late TV evangelist...

Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”
Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
Click here to read the full article. Ever since Searchlight Pictures released stills of Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” audiences were captivated by her transformation, and now, the hair and makeup team, along with Chastain, are all in the running for Oscar. The goal of makeup department head Linda Dowds, hair department head Stephanie Ingram and special makeup effects artist Justin Raleigh was not to make a caricature of the famous televangelist but create a real person. Raleigh’s process began with 2D conceptual designs combining the real Tammy Faye Bakker with Chastain to figure out the elements that...
Everyone has a story that deserves to be heard. Podcast Host Jill Hazard Rowe, and Guest Candice Green joined hour two of GTU to talk about the podcast “Human Stories.” Host Rowe goes into depth with touching stories from the LGBTQ community. Rowe wants listeners to learn, come together and celebrate humanity.
