Universal Studios Harry Potter Attraction Indefinitely Closed, Park Confirms

By Catherine Lewis
 21 hours ago
It seems like hype for Harry Potter is spiralling a bit out of control lately, definitely thanks to that lengthy gameplay footage trailer for Hogwarts Legacy. The amount of people talking about their houses, wands, and all the other magical paraphernalia you could possibly imagine, you’d think we’d all fallen back...

Brendan R
15h ago

More Cancel Culture cancer? Is this because JK Rowling said boys are boys, and girls are girls and a few snowflakes couldn't handle it? Wokeness is a brain disease.

15
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

