SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department responded to reports of a possible structure fire just after 10 p.m. Saturday, March 12 on the 2400 block of N. Hamilton St. Minutes after the call came through, units from the Logan neighborhood fire station arrived and reported light smoke come from an apartment building. A fire was discovered the bedroom of a second floor unit. Additional units were quickly dispatched to the scene.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 15 DAYS AGO