ASH Wednesday comes the day after Shrove Tuesday, otherwise known as Pancake Day. The day is celebrated as it is of huge importance to Christians across the globe. Ash Wednesday, also known as the Day of Ashes, is thought to have first been observed during the papacy of Gregory the Great, who was Pope from 590-604 and marks the first day of Lent and it is TODAY (March 2, 2022).

RELIGION ・ 26 DAYS AGO