Americana Festival returns with 50th anniversary celebration

SKY7: Centerville Americana Festival parade

CENTERVILLE — The Americana Festival in Centerville and Washington Twp. will once again be held on the streets and Centerville on July 4, 2022 and will be bigger than ever.

City officials said the festival will be expanded to include more live music, street vendors and experiences that will be family friendly.

This year, the festival will celebrate 50 years and will also look ahead to the future of its rich tradition. Officials said the festival is Ohio’s largest one-day event with more than 75,000 in attendance each year.

>> Ohio Redistricting Commission expected to submit new maps to Ohio SOS today

“After the pandemic impacted the festival for the past two years and forced us to cut back on activities, we are excited to be back with a full festival. We are seeing great response from our vendors and sponsors and look forward to “Celebrating 50 Years of Americana” with the biggest and best festival ever. The Street Fair has been the heart and soul of the Americana Festival for 50 years, and we have really missed it,” Americana Festival Committee Executive Director Keith Weiskittle said.

For the first time, organizers will be accepting vendor applications online. Any interested food and craft vendors are being asked register now.

Organizers said the festival will begin with fireworks Sunday night, July 3 at Centerville High School’s stadium. They said food vendors will be available outside the stadium for the fireworks.

The event will continue July 4th with a 5K run, parade, arts and crafts, live entertainment, and lots of food.

©2022 Cox Media Group