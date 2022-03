SUNBURY – The trial for the Northumberland County mother accused in the 2019 death of her 3-year-old daughter has been continued again. County Judge Charles H. Saylor on Monday rescheduled jury selection for May 9 for the trial of Samantha Jo Delcamp, who is charged with homicide but as an accomplice. Testimony is to begin once a jury is selected.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO