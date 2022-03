Black adults in the U.S. were hospitalized at nearly four times the rate of White adults during the recent omicron wave, according to a new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Regardless of race and ethnicity, adults who were not vaccinated and boosted were also at a strikingly higher risk of hospitalization compared to those who received their primary vaccine doses and boosters or additional doses, the researchers found.

