New Orleans Criminal Justice Commissioner testifies in favor of increased pay for Louisiana police

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO ) — On Monday, March 28, the City of New Orleans announced Criminal Justice Commissioner Tenisha Stevens will be testifying in from of the Louisiana Senate Finance Committee in favor of increased pay for police and public safety workers.

The meeting will discuss Louisiana Senate Bill 80 (SB80), which would increase supplemental pay for eligible police and fire employees to “help stem attrition and improve public safety.”

Read the full text of the bill in the reader below.

