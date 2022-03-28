ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Criminal Justice Commissioner testifies in favor of increased pay for Louisiana police

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glXNJ_0erzOeWd00

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGNO ) — On Monday, March 28, the City of New Orleans announced Criminal Justice Commissioner Tenisha Stevens will be testifying in from of the Louisiana Senate Finance Committee in favor of increased pay for police and public safety workers.

The meeting will discuss Louisiana Senate Bill 80 (SB80), which would increase supplemental pay for eligible police and fire employees to “help stem attrition and improve public safety.”

Read the full text of the bill in the reader below.

Get the latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to WGNO Daily Headlines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans landlord accused of favoring ‘skinny white girls’ hauled back into federal court

A federal court judge recently rebuked a New Orleans landlord for failing to comply with the terms of a settlement over alleged discrimination and harassment of tenants. Jerry Kelly Jr. had agreed not to have direct contact with renters for 10 years after the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center sued him in 2018 for, among other things, allegedly grabbing one tenant’s buttocks and engaging in a pattern of only leasing to “skinny White girls.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Public Safety#Louisiana Senate#Wgno Daily Headlines#Nexstar Media Inc
US News and World Report

New Orleans Police: Stray Shot Slays Man in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a stray bullet killed a man inside a Bourbon Street business early Sunday morning. Police arrested 24-year-old Daphney D. Jackson, charging her with manslaughter, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons. Police say they found the man dead with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

Criminal justice reforms in the works

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic caused so many disruptions in our way of life over the past two years — and that includes upholding the guarantee of a speedy trial for the accused. Lawmakers in the Maryland legislature are looking at this issue. The pandemic had wreaked havoc with criminal trials in the State […]
MARYLAND STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House Speaker has 5 candidates to lead criminal justice committee

Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said last week that he plans to interview five lawmakers who want to take over as head of a committee that writes criminal law policy, though he declined to say when the job will be filled.  Those under consideration for chairman of the House Committee on the Administration of […] The post Louisiana House Speaker has 5 candidates to lead criminal justice committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

New Orleans Police Executive Named Chief in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A longtime police executive from New Orleans will take over as police chief in Alabama's capital city, Mayor Steven Reed's office said Monday. Darryl Albert, who has spent more than 30 years in law enforcement and held several key roles in the New Orleans Police Department, was selected following a search to succeed Ernest Finley, who resigned in June.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police seeking two people in connection with triple homicide

New Orleans police have released video surveillance footage showing two people fleeing the scene of a triple homicide early Monday, calling them "persons of interest" in the slayings. The footage, captured from a street camera, shows two people running from the apartment complex where three adults were found dead shortly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Fairgrounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Long before the New Orleans fairgrounds became known as the home of the Jazz Fest, it was hosting horse racing. In fact, it’s one of the oldest tracks in the country. Horses have been racing here at the New Orleans Fairgrounds longer than almost...
LOUISIANA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy