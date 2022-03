It’s okay, we’ve all been there. You opt to not use a handy tool in your kitchen for one simple reason: so you don’t have to clean it. Many of these appliances make chopping or shredding or grating a breeze, but along with that comes some very specific cleaning challenges. Sure, the meal turned out great, to rave reviews, but the time spent afterward at the sink sometimes makes you wonder, Was it really worth hauling this thing out? If you’ve spent way too much time scrubbing, destroying sponges, and realizing there are so many other things you’d like to do with your time, here are some foolproof ways to wash some of the most difficult-to-clean tools in your kitchen.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO