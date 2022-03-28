Poppy Delevingne makes a solo appearance in a daring black cut out dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty - amid split rumours from husband James Cook

Poppy Delevingne once again ditched her wedding ring as she stepped out in a daring black cut out dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday.

The 35-year-old looked nothing short of sensational as she stepped out in a figure-hugging black maxi dress and towering strappy heels at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

The model showcased her incredible physique in the gown which featured large round cut outs with a gold bar across allowing her to flash her toned abs, legs and bottom.

Solo: Poppy Delevingne, 35 once again ditched her wedding ring as she stepped out in a black cut out dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Poppy Delevingne certainly made an entrance to the Vanity Fair Oscar party... there was no missing the star in this dress!

It's from the Christopher Kane autumn/winter '22 runway and the cut-out circles certainly radiate a statement vibe.

Upping the edgy ante even more are the gold chains adorning each cut-out. There's almost a nod to a grunge aesthetic going on, which is true of a lot of Kane's designs.

If you want to cut a stylish figure like Poppy, then head to the carousel where we've lined up some fab high-street designs that will help you recreate her look.

You can even complete your outfit with the model's stunning Monica Vinader jewelry.

The blonde beauty parted her long tresses in the center and swept them up in a tight high ponytail.

Poppy showed off her natural looks with a full face of glam makeup and accessoried with Monica Vinader chunky drop earrings and rings.

Notably she was seen with several gold fashion rings but her unique blue diamond engagement and wedding rings were once again missing.

There have been rumours that she has split from her husband James Cook after eight years of marriage as she made another solo appearance.

Missing: Poppy notably was seen with several gold fashion rings but her unique blue diamond engagement and wedding rings were once again missing

Last month, the Mail On Sunday reported that Poppy and her husband, 42, 'have consciously uncoupled' and have been little more than friends for the best part of a year.

Poppy stepped out for the Ralph Lauren runway collection last Tuesday at the Museum of Modern Art and was seen yet again without her ring.

In February, she flashed her ringless hand to photographers at Perfect Magazine's London Fashion Week party at The Standard, days after also being pictured without the sparkler at family friend Joan Collins ' anniversary bash.

The model married James in 2014 at a lavish Knightsbridge church ceremony, with sisters Cara and Chloe Delevingne among her 17 bridesmaids.

Split: There have been rumours that she has split from her husband James Cook after eight years of marriage as she made another solo appearance

After being together for five years, James, who works for his family's aerospace company, proposed in October 2012 with a bespoke jewellery box by Anya Hindmarch. It contained an engagement ring alongside pictures of the couple and the words 'will you marry me?' embossed in gold.

The Mail On Sunday reported last month that Poppy had moved into her own place in West London, with an insider spilling: 'James is refusing to accept things are over.'

