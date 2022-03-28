ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poppy Delevingne makes a solo appearance in a daring black cut out dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty - amid split rumours from husband James Cook

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Poppy Delevingne once again ditched her wedding ring as she stepped out in a daring black cut out dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday.

The 35-year-old looked nothing short of sensational as she stepped out in a figure-hugging black maxi dress and towering strappy heels at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

The model showcased her incredible physique in the gown which featured large round cut outs with a gold bar across allowing her to flash her toned abs, legs and bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bentm_0erzODt800
Solo: Poppy Delevingne, 35 once again ditched her wedding ring as she stepped out in a black cut out dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUywu_0erzODt800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Otl78_0erzODt800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ze2oT_0erzODt800

Cut a stylish figure like Poppy in Christopher Kane

Christopher Kane FW22 dress

Shop the current collection

Poppy Delevingne certainly made an entrance to the Vanity Fair Oscar party... there was no missing the star in this dress!

It's from the Christopher Kane autumn/winter '22 runway and the cut-out circles certainly radiate a statement vibe.

Upping the edgy ante even more are the gold chains adorning each cut-out. There's almost a nod to a grunge aesthetic going on, which is true of a lot of Kane's designs.

If you want to cut a stylish figure like Poppy, then head to the carousel where we've lined up some fab high-street designs that will help you recreate her look.

You can even complete your outfit with the model's stunning Monica Vinader jewelry.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

The blonde beauty parted her long tresses in the center and swept them up in a tight high ponytail.

Poppy showed off her natural looks with a full face of glam makeup and accessoried with Monica Vinader chunky drop earrings and rings.

Notably she was seen with several gold fashion rings but her unique blue diamond engagement and wedding rings were once again missing.

There have been rumours that she has split from her husband James Cook after eight years of marriage as she made another solo appearance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxU5f_0erzODt800
Missing: Poppy notably was seen with several gold fashion rings but her unique blue diamond engagement and wedding rings were once again missing

Last month, the Mail On Sunday reported that Poppy and her husband, 42, 'have consciously uncoupled' and have been little more than friends for the best part of a year.

Poppy stepped out for the Ralph Lauren runway collection last Tuesday at the Museum of Modern Art and was seen yet again without her ring.

In February, she flashed her ringless hand to photographers at Perfect Magazine's London Fashion Week party at The Standard, days after also being pictured without the sparkler at family friend Joan Collins ' anniversary bash.

The model married James in 2014 at a lavish Knightsbridge church ceremony, with sisters Cara and Chloe Delevingne among her 17 bridesmaids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MH2tw_0erzODt800
Split: There have been rumours that she has split from her husband James Cook after eight years of marriage as she made another solo appearance

After being together for five years, James, who works for his family's aerospace company, proposed in October 2012 with a bespoke jewellery box by Anya Hindmarch. It contained an engagement ring alongside pictures of the couple and the words 'will you marry me?' embossed in gold.

The Mail On Sunday reported last month that Poppy had moved into her own place in West London, with an insider spilling: 'James is refusing to accept things are over.'

OSCARS 2022: WINNERS

BEST PICTURE

Belfast (Focus Features)

Coda (Apple) - WINNER

Don't Look Up (Netflix)

Drive My Car (Janus Films/Sideshow)

Dune (Warner Bros)

King Richard (Warner Bros)

Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures)

The Power Of The Dog (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxjxM_0erzODt800

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story - WINNER

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst- The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Ciaran Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - Coda - WINNER

Jesse Plemons - The Power Of The Dog

J.K Simmons - Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smitt-McPhee - The Power Of The Dog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MV0MT_0erzODt800

COSTUME DESIGN

Cruella (Jenny Beavan) - WINNER

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

Belfast

Dune - WINNER

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

ORIGINAL SCORE

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer) – WINNER

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA (Sian Heder) - WINNER

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfWPg_0erzODt800

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh) - WINNER

Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt)

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Affairs Of The Heart

Bestia

Box Ballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper - WINNER

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye - WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Drive My Car - WINNER

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette) - WINNER

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard - WINNER

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmQow_0erzODt800

DIRECTING

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

FILM EDITING

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker) – WINNER

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye - WINNER

House Of Gucci

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto - WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells VS The Machine

Raya And The Lost Dragon

ORIGINAL SONG

Be Alive — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

Down to Joy — Van Morrison (Belfast)

No Time to Die — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die) - WINNER

Somehow You Do— Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7LDo_0erzODt800

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball - WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - WINNER

Writing with Fire

VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune - WINNER

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhS5b_0erzODt800

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Dune (Greig Fraser) - WINNER

Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

