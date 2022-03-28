Weather Permitting: Here's your Fayetteville area forecast for the week

Freezing temperatures in late March aren't all that rare for the Cape Fear region. So Monday morning's chilly temperatures didn't come as a surprise.

North Carolina folklore cautions not to plant before April and statistically, April 1 is a 50-50 date for the last freeze in Fayetteville. The last reasonable frost date comes about 10 days later.

For those wondering, the latest freeze on record in Fayetteville came on May (yes, May!) 29, in 1942. Sub-freezing lows are scattered throughout April, and we got really close just last year as low temperatures dropped to 33 degrees on April 22.

So, if your garden got stung by last night's cold, the good news is there's plenty of time to start again. After reaching the low 60s today, Fayetteville will likely dip to near-freezing again tonight, and it's likely that the north and west regions will drop below freezing again.

Here's the setup

Canadian high pressure continues to hold the region in a chilly pattern for the next couple of days. Sunshine and a light northwest flow will keep Fayetteville cool and dry. Outdoor burning is not recommended for the next couple of days.

After flirting with freezing Tuesday morning, Fayetteville will struggle to reach 60 degrees as high pressure slowly shifts east. Overnight will be a bit warmer, thanks to increasing clouds, say about 40 or so for most of the region.

Wednesday, high pressure departs, allowing much warmer air to climb the Southeast coast. In the Cape Fear region, temperatures will bolt into the low 80s on a breezy southerly wind. Lows overnight should only drop into the mid-60s ... warmer than the highs today and Tuesday.

Down the road

A strong storm system will be rolling through the Deep South on Wednesday, with severe weather likely to our west. However, as this system approaches, the heart of the severe weather is expected to climb the western Appalachians, sparing us the worst weather. More likely a trailing front will cross the Carolinas, with brief, heavy rain and a chance of strong winds. If projections change, I'll update.

For now, keep the plants covered one more night, and have a great week!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmai.com onr on Twitter at NCWeatherhound.