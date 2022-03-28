ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moment motorist narrowly avoided crashing into package that fell out of the back of Currys lorry

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 21 hours ago

This is the shocking moment a motorist narrowly missed a falling Curry's parcel by swerving and stopping just a few feet from oncoming traffic.

Footage filmed by Jordan Hickin in Wallsall, West Midlands on 26 March shows the Curry's worker dropping the parcel from behind their van.

The dashcam clip shows Mr Hickin, 30, from Telford, Shropshire, stopped at a junction while waiting to turn right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OUF4F_0erzO39700
The dashcam clip shows Mr Hickin, 30, from Telford, Shropshire, stopped at a junction while waiting to turn right. A white and blue Curry's delivery van is parked on the left-hand side of the pavement facing oncoming traffic

Cars travel in between the van and an island in the middle of the road and a large brown parcel starts to fall from behind the truck.

Then a blue Hyundai approaches alongside the car and is forced to swerve out into the middle of the road.

The driver miraculously stops feet away from an oncoming vehicle which is coming down the right-hand side of the road.

Mr Hickin posted the video on Facebook on March 26 and wrote: 'That could have been a mess.

'I think Curry's will be getting a phone call from them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V655V_0erzO39700
Cars travel in between the van and an island in the middle of the road and a large brown parcel starts to fall from behind the truck. Then a blue Hyundai approaches alongside the car and is forced to swerve out into the middle of the road

Commenters had mixed reactions, with Kruez Kruezee Shemi writing: 'It was a genuine accident.'

Ryan Franks said: 'To be fair they did really well avoiding everything.'

Peter Martin said: 'That's the reason you give any parked vehicle as much space as you can, at least a door's width.'

Speaking today Mr Hickin said: 'I was waiting to turn when I saw the box start to fall and the car, through amazing driving I might add, avoided both the falling item and the car heading the opposite way.

'I was very impressed as it could have been a lot worse.

'I was shocked, I pulled over to check they weren't arguing. They seemed to be passing details so I left.'

