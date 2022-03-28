Bayhealth Matches with Medical Residents

As the only teaching hospital in central and southern Delaware, Bayhealth celebrated Match Day on Friday, March 18. On Match Day, Bayhealth learned the names of the 24 new doctors who will join one of its Graduate Medical Education (GME) program s. Bringing the total number of residents at Bayhealth to 45, the GME programs further bolster the health system’s mission of strengthening the health of its community, one life at a time. Bayhealth first announced the creation of graduate and undergraduate medical education in March 2019.

Bayhealth has three GME, or residency, programs – family medicine, general surgery, and internal medicine. Now in their second year, the Family Medicine Residency Program matched with 8 residents and the Internal Medicine Residency Program matched with 13 residents. The General Surgery Residency Program matched its first class of residents which includes 3 physicians. The residents are medical doctors who will further their education working in the hospital setting as well as community-based physician practices for the next three to five years.

Kendall Barton, MD, is among last year’s incoming class of Family Medicine residents and served as the emcee for the Match Day event. “I have learned and grown as a physician in ways I never would have imagined,” he said of his first year of residency. “My colleagues and I have been able to provide much-needed healthcare in every aspect of medicine to a wide variety of patients. It’s been an incredible experience being able to treat and educate my patients on everything from major depression to hypertension, from prenatal and newborn care, to end of life and palliative care.” In the first year of the Family Medicine and Internal Medicine Residency Programs, the residents cared for more than 1,600 patients.

“The residents we welcomed in 2021 – like Dr. Barton – gave hope to so many in our community, and I’m confident the 2022 residents will help catapult this program to its highest level and where it’s destined to go,” said Bayhealth President and CEO Terry M. Murphy, FACHE. “When I think about the impact that we’ve made in one year, I’m hopeful for the impact we’ll have as this program continues to grow. We’re making history in central and southern Delaware.”

Launched this year was Bayhealth’s General Surgery Residency Program. “The new General Surgery Residency Program will keep us driven to stay ahead of the curve and remain on the cutting edge of surgical procedures,” said GME Chair and Colorectal and General Surgeon Assar Rather, MD , FACS, FACRS. “We not only want to provide the highest quality, safest care for our patients, but we want to entice and attract the highest caliber residents to be part of our program.”

“All of our faculty and staff for these three residencies know that we are entrusted to help teach and mold great physicians,” said Chief Medical Officer and GME Designated Institutional Official Gary Siegelman, MD, MSc. “Many of these young doctors will remain in and serve our community after they finish their graduate training, having a positive impact on our community for years to come. As a teaching hospital we are now attracting experienced physicians to our team who are eager to teach and shape the next generation of clinicians. The GME programs are a win-win for both our community and our health system.”

Visit BayhealthGME.org to learn more about Bayhealth’s residency programs.