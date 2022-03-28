Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Runaway 17-Year-Old, Last Seen In Land O’ Lakes On Bicycle

LAND O’ LAKES, FL. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Kaitlyn O’Brien, a missing-runaway 17-year-old.

Deputies say O’Brien is 5’6”, approx. 235 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes.

O’Brien was last seen around 8:40 p.m. on March 27 in the Bell Rock Pl. area of Land O’Lakes.

O’Brien was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark shorts, carrying a black backpack, and riding a silver bike with a basket on the front.

If you have any information on O’Brien’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

