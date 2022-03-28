ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland Rocks the Stage During NASCAR Performance at COTA

By Jonathan Howard
 19 hours ago
This weekend Midland rocked out on stage at the NASCAR race, giving a great performance to those that were in attendance. Of course, the Texas band was going to be at the COTA race. This is a big event for NASCAR, taking to the 20-turn road course to test out NASCAR’s ability on one of America’s best tracks. For a race like this, you gotta have a great Texas band to get the fans ready. The band showed out.

Midland at COTA

If you’re gonna be in Texas, you need a Texas band. That’s what NASCAR brought out when they had Midland come on stage for a fun performance. It seems that this season has been all about making the best fan experience possible. That means great musical acts and other fun activities.

Earlier in the season, Luke Combs performed at the Daytona 500. So, Midland showed up and showed out for their Texas show. With hit songs like Burn Out, Drinkin’ Problem, and more the band entertained the big crowd prerace.

Thankfully, we have some photos and videos from the event, courtesy of Midland and NASCAR.

You know those boys in Midland sure have a style about them. Like they were pulled out of a house party circa 1976 and plopped down on the stage at COTA. This is a band that I’ve wanted to see for a while. So, I have to admit I’m a little jealous of those NASCAR fans that got to take in the show and the great racing at COTA.

Midland Rocks NASCAR Performance and Ross Chastain Wins

After Midland got the crowd fired up, the racing on the track pushed it further. This COTA race had just about everything you could ask for. It was a fun battle from the start. Seeing the drivers make moves and pushes and bumps, making tight passes on the corners… it was what everyone wanted from the race.

There were 9 caution flags during this race and at the very end we got an exciting finish. Just as A.J. Allmendinger moved Chastain and took the lead, the No. 1 car came right back. Alex Bowman was in the mix for the lead as well. Chastain put Allmendinger into Bowman on the second to last turn and sped to the win at COTA.

Chastain and that Trackhouse team are going to be celebrating this one for a few days I bet. Another driver claims their first Cup Series win and it just adds to the talent and competition this season. The playoffs won’t be easy to get into if this keeps up, that’s for sure.

