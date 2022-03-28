ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont sweeps, extends SIUE losing streak to six in row

By The Telegraph
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - SIUE softball made a quick run at Belmont in the seventh inning Sunday but fell short in a 4-2 loss at E.S. Rose Park.

Aerin Tally and Jenna Herron each doubled to begin the seventh. Lexi King provided an RBI sacrifice fly but the Cougars weren't able to further capitalize.

"It was just too little too late," said SIUE interim coach P.J. Finigan.

A four-run rally in the fourth inning for Belmont lifted the Bruins, which are now 15-7 overall and 6-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference. SIUE dropped to 8-19 and 0-6 in the OVC.

King, who singled and score on a Grace Lueke double in the top of the first inning, took the loss. She went 3 1/3 innings and struck out two.

"She certainly gave us a chance to win," said Finigan.

Kelsey Ray picked up the final 2 2/3 innings in the circle and gave up no runs on two hits. Alex Clesi and Emma Summers combined for the Bruins. Seven different SIUE players had hits with King leading the way with two.

"She (King) started a couple of rallies," said Finigan. "She definitely is a spark at the top of the lineup for us."

SIUE continues OVC play this week with five home games. The Cougars welcome Eastern Illinois for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Wednesday. On Saturday, SIUE faces Tennessee State in a noon doubleheader. The third game of the Tennessee State series is noon Sunday.

