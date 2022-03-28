ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

3rd victim in Paulding triple shooting dies; 1 suspect in custody, 1 at large

By Rosana Hughes
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 17 hours ago

The third victim...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Custody After Deadly Double Shooting At Stockton Lounge

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to Sunday’s double shooting in Stockton that left a 31-year-old man dead, police said Monday night. Jeromie Damon, 30, was arrested along the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges related to the homicide, the Stockton Police Department said. The shooting happened at the Ave on the Mile lounge on Pacific Avenue. Just after 1 a.m., officers responding to the scene located the 31-year-old victim who suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead soon after. A second victim later arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, police said. The fatal shooting marked the 14th homicide in Stockton during this young year. Stockton police have not released any other information related to the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Paulding County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Paulding County, GA
Crime & Safety
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

2 Suspects In Custody After Shooting At Union Station Bus Terminal

UPDATE: Denver Police released one suspect who does not face charges in this shooting. The second suspect remains in custody. By Anna Marie Basquez DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police took two men suspected in a shooting at Union Station into custody just before 7 p.m. Saturday. (credit: CBS4) “From what I understand, the actual incident happened around the bus terminals at Union Station,” said Denver Police Spokesman Jay Casillas. “They fled on foot from there. They were caught near 20th and Little Raven.” The shooting took place inside at the terminals in the underground tunnel at Gate B8. “There’s one victim that was transported to the hospital...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS
Miami Herald

4-year-old fatally shot in car parked outside Publix grocery store, Georgia police say

A 4-year-old Georgia boy is dead after an accidental shooting in the parking lot of a Publix grocery store over the weekend, according to DeKalb County police. Authorities said Miyell Hernandez was with a relative in a car parked outside the Publix on Panola Road in DeKalb County on Sunday, Feb. 27, when he found a gun inside the vehicle and accidentally shot himself. Officers were alerted to the shooting just after 5 p.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOAT 7

Victim and suspect identified in deadly Albuquerque Foothills shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UPDATE: APD has identified the suspected shooter as 52-year-old John Dawson Hunter, who lived in the 13000 block of Montgomery Blvd. NE. APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says, "Investigators believe Hunter was suffering some sort of mental crisis when he started shooting randomly at people in the area of his home."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy