ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Here's Why Bridgerton's Luke Newton Calls Colin and Penelope the 'Ross and Rachel'

By Debra Wallace
Parade
Parade
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

So far, the Bridgerton spotlight has focused on two of the family‘s older siblings and their quests for love: Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) in Season 1 and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in Season 2. And while series producer Shonda Rhimes has said that she doesn’t want to spoil which Bridgerton’s dance card will...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Here's How Bridgerton Handles Simon's Season 2 Vanishing Act

Click here to read the full article. Rest assured, Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, is alive and (we assume) well in Bridgerton Season 2. You just can’t see him. Despite buzz to the contrary, actor Rege-Jean Page — whose exit announcement sent shockwaves through the TV biz last April — makes nary a cameo in the sophomore season of the wildly popular Netflix Regency-era drama, which premieres on Friday. However, EP Chris Van Dusen says the character’s presence is felt. “We do reference Simon,” Van Dusen tells TVLine. “In the very first scene of Season 2, Daphne mentions she left her...
TV SERIES
Parade

This Is Us Creator Dan Fogelman Explains Why Kate and Toby’s Ending Will Be a 'Beautiful’ Thing

In a Season 5 flash-forward on This Is Us, series creator Dan Fogelman made it clear to fans of the NBC drama that the marriage of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) was headed for divorce. Not only did we see Toby without his wedding ring, but we even saw a brief glimpse of Kate’s future, second marriage to Phillip (Chris Geere), who’s currently just her co-worker. And on the seventh episode of the current and final season of This Is Us—titled “Taboo,” premiering Tuesday, March 8—we’ll see the Pearson family celebrating Thanksgiving as the tension between Kate and Toby escalates.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Phoebe Dynevor
Person
Luke Newton
Person
Shonda Rhimes
CinemaBlend

Wait, Grey's Anatomy Alums Sarah Drew And Jesse Williams Already Pitched A 'Japril' Spinoff Years Ago?

When it comes to Grey’s Anatomy spinoffs, it seems like a question of “when,” not “if,” that universe will be expanded again. It’s already produced a couple of successful sister stories with Private Practice starring Kate Walsh running for six seasons and Station 19 recently being renewed for its own Season 6. Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew seem to be the fan favorites to lead such an endeavor, and that must be an idea that’s floated around the actors’ minds for a while as well, as they revealed recently that they pitched a series starring Jackson Avery and April Kepner back when both characters were still on the show.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Alvina Stewart Files for Divorce—What We Know About Their 20-Plus-Year Union

Professionally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old also hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of February 2022 he’s returned to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#The Disney Channel
CinemaBlend

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Discusses The Moment She Knew It Was Over For Kate And Toby

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for This Is Us’ Season 6 episode “The Hill.”. The final Big Three Trilogy continued with This Is Us’ latest episode, “The Hill,” and this week was all about our Katie girl — well, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) to be exact. Fans have known that “KaToby” is headed for divorce, and it’s been hard to watch the cracks grow larger in their relationship so far this season. This episode didn’t deal the death blow to the marriage, as we know from a flash-forward that an accident involving little Jack and the family’s smoker will be involved, but the couple seemed to hit the point of no return.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn’t Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red-Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ’70s Show and now have two children, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

'Bridgerton': Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie on Penelope & Eloise's Big Lady Whistledown Fight (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the season 2 finale of Bridgerton. Lady Whistledown is shaking up more than just London's social scene. Bridgerton's all-knowing gossip maven, whose identity was at the heart of several covert (and not so covert) investigations by various members of the Ton in season 2, came between BFFs Eloise Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (aka Lady Whistledown). Their friendship was irrevocably broken when Eloise learned, after being wrongly accused by the Queen of reporting on the Ton's scandalous affairs as Whistledown, that it was Penelope -- with some help, of course -- who was responsible for inciting all the drama in her regular gossip sheet.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Which Movies and Actors Will Win Big at the 2022 Oscars? Check Out Our Academy Award Predictions!

When it comes to movies, the Oscars are the O.G.—which means predictions on who will win the 2022 Academy Awards is serious business. The oldest movie awards show—the first ceremony was held in 1929—is also the most highly regarded; plus, it comes at the very end of the annual awards season, which means Oscar predictions involve a complex math that takes into consideration who’s already won that year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, Independent Spirit Awards and other esteemed accolades. But for almost a century, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has doled out the most coveted and brand-name of all movie honors: The Academy Award, nicknamed the Oscar. It’s been called that almost from the very beginning, after a member of the Academy staff noted that the trophy (depicting a trim, golden, hairless and featureless knight, standing bolt upright atop film canisters) resembled her Uncle Oscar. The name stuck as the peer-voted honors, chosen by film-industry insiders, came to connote prestige, artistic achievement and a pinnacle of showbiz recognition.
MOVIES
tatler.com

Bridgerton Season 2: Who is Lord Jack Featherington?

The inaugural series of Bridgerton ended with several twists, including the tease of a mysterious heir to the Featherington estate. And the ton has been holding its breath to find out who that might be since the announcement back in 2021 that Season 2 was on its way. One particular...
TV SERIES
Parade

Parade

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy