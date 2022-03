CAPE MAY — Before taking on a $22 million budget or a $5 million bond ordinance at its most recent meeting, City Council took some time for art. Council approved Sylvia Kuhner Baer as the Cape May Poet Laureate for 2022. The vote came at the start of a meeting that stretched on for close to four hours. She presented a poem about Cape May written for the occasion, called “Our Cape May.”

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO