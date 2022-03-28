ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Madi Diaz: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Fitting many people into...

NPR

Tiny Desk Meets SXSW: Yard Act

Every year, NPR Music participates in the SXSW music festival, whether it's curating a stage or simply attending hundreds of shows at the annual event in Austin, Texas. In 2020, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic, but it returned last March as an online festival. We programmed a virtual "stage" of Tiny Desk (home) concerts in 2021 in a series called Tiny Desk Meets SXSW. This year we return again, virtually, with another round of Tiny Desk Meets SXSW: four videos filmed in various locations, all of them full of surprises.
AUSTIN, TX
KVCR NEWS

KVC-Arts 3/6/22 - NPR Tiny Desk Contest, Flogging Molly

On this edition of the program Ross French speaks with Matt Hensley, of the Celtic Punk band Flogging Molly. Flogging Molly will be at Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino March 19th. We start the program in conversation with Bob Boilen, host of NPR’s All Songs Considered, and – the CREATOR – of the NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and WITH that, the NPR Tiny Desk Concert CONTEST. KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez has more.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
MUSIC
fox40jackson.com

Phil Collins bids emotional farewell to fans at his final concert

Music legend Phil Collins held his last concert ever amid his ongoing health issues. Collins was joined by Genesis bandmates Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks for their last show ever at London’s 02 Saturday evening. Collins, 71, performed the show sitting down and quipped to the crowd he will now need to find a real job, the Daily Mail reported.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Noisecreep

Who Are the Six Outside Writers Credited on Ghost’s ‘Impera’ Album?

The release of Ghost's fifth full length album, Impera, has been a massive success — it sold more copies in the U.S. in its first week than any other album so far this year and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. While Tobias Forge is unquestionably the band's mastermind, there are six outside writers on Impera who deserve some credit here as well, so let's learn more about who these... ghostwriters... are.
MUSIC
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 3.11.22

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. Déjà Vu worked as an album, a product of four potent musical talents who were all ascending to the top of their game. It took an estimated 800 hours of studio time to record. Most of the music, apart from the quartet's version of Joni Mitchell's "Woodstock," was done as individual sessions by each of the members when they turned up (which was seldom together), contributing whatever was needed that could be agreed upon. The music ranged from late era Beatles, country rock, and blues. Déjà Vu a rich musical banquet for the most serious and personal listeners, while mass audiences reveled in the glorious harmonies and the thundering electric guitars. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Learn the rhythm and lead styles of neo-soul virtuoso Tom Misch

Tom Misch’s guitar style fuses elements of jazz, funk, neo-soul and R&B. His sense of timing and groove is a big part of his sound. He plays ‘in the pocket’, often sitting just behind the beat with a subtle swing and a relaxed groove. Tom’s rhythm work...
MUSIC
Lootpress

Students and locals experience the magic of Elton John and Billy Joel

A sizable audience assembled Thursday evening in the ballroom of the Concord University Student Center for a special musical presentation. On this night, singer, musician, and national touring act Walt Wise took to the stage as Captain Fantastic to present an immersive excursion through the careers of both Elton John and Billy Joel.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Lickerish Quartet return with video for Fortunately

The Lickerish Quartet, the band formed by former Jellyfish members Roger Manning, Eric Dover and Tim Smith, have released a video for their brand new single Fortunately, which you can watch below. It's taken from the trio's upcoming Threesome Vol. 3 EP, the third of a projected trio of releases...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
MUSIC

