ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pico Rivera, CA

Cohen Asset Management Purchases 65,000 SF Industrial Building in Pico Rivera, California

By Amy Works
rebusinessonline.com
 19 hours ago

PICO RIVERA, CALIF. — Cohen Asset Management has purchased...

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy