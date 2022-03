The owners of Angers Trucking Inc. have sold the property hosting their facility in Oxford for $1.35 million, according to the Worcester South District Registry of Deeds. An entity registered to Richard and Marie Angers have owned the property at 107 Southbridge Road in Oxford since 2002. The Angers bought it for $350,000, adding a 21,000-square-foot building in 2003.

OXFORD, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO