A new multifamily development—called JLB Roanoke Apartments & Townhomes—is coming to Roanoke, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. Construction is set to begin May 1, 2022, and be complete Sept. 30, 2023, according to the TDLR. Located at 1000 Cannon Parkway in Roanoke, the development will include 12 townhomes and four multifamily buildings with surface parking, a leasing center, a club, a fitness center and a pool courtyard, according to the database. The project will cost $45 million. No phone number or website are available.

ROANOKE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO