Even in one of the most competitive residential real estate markets anywhere, there’s still hope for you, fellow millennials! Those white-picket-fence dreams may need to hold, but an excellent and often overlooked opportunity for wealth-building is in the purchase of a condominium. This might be your residence for just a few years, but when you make your next move, rather than selling, keep it as a rental investment to fast-track your wealth-building legacy. The time is right, and the value is out there.

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO