Carole Radziwill: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was ‘real gangsta s–t’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
 20 hours ago

Carole Radziwill thought Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars was some “real gangsta s–t.”

“Wtf. Will Smith got beef with @chrisrock 😵,” the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum tweeted Sunday night.

“Real gangsta s–t. And P. Diddy just saved the Night. Cool as a cucumber 🤣🤣🤣.”

The former Bravolebrity also compared the now-infamous incident to a scene out of “Housewives.”

“I’m tripping that you can assault someone on live television on stage at the Oscars and just take your seat and watch the rest of the show,” tweeted a fan, to which Radziwill responded , “You’ve never seen a Housewife reunion 😂😂.”

While Radziwill, 58, was reacting to the viral moment on social media, other celebrities and industry insiders attending the Vanity Fair Oscar bash were divided over what went down.

“I was embarrassed; I was embarrassed for our industry,” said one influential Hollywood exec who had brought their young kid with them to the awards show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Omq2E_0erzKq0x00 Carole Radziwill weighed in on the now-infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock slap.caroleradziwill/Instagram; Getty

David Spade — who starred with Rock on “Saturday Night Live” — told us that Smith’s assault “set a dangerous precedent,” while comic Kathy Griffin tweeted , “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Other guests — including comedian and Oscars host Wanda Sykes and HBO personality Bill Maher — declined to comment on the “King Richard” star’s actions or said they were still processing what had happened.

Rock, 57, has not publicly addressed the slap sparked by his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, while Smith, 53, apologized to everyone except the comic during his Best Actor acceptance speech. Rock did, however, decline to press charges against the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum.

