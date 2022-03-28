Happening today: McMaster to address K-12 education funding formula

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will discuss his proposal to overhaul how the state funds public schools at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The conference will be held along with members of the General Assembly, former S.C. Superintendents of Education Barbara Nielsen, and Mick Zais.

McMaster’s proposal was adopted by SC’s House of Representatives and included in his budget plan for lawmakers to have more flexibility and accountability in helping out poorer districts .

In addition, the proposal would allocate money to a student-teacher ratio and minimum teacher salaries.

McMaster will further address his plans at 2 p.m. in Columbia.

